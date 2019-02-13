Video Surfaces After Alleged Miranda Lambert Salad Dumping Altercation

Miranda Lambert reportedly got into a confrontation in a restaurant that led to her dumping a salad into a woman’s lap, and video following the alleged altercation surfaced on Wednesday (February 13).

The 35-year-old singer reportedly got into a fight with a couple at Stony River Steakhouse in Nashville, Tenn. on Sunday night (February 10) while dining with her mother and a family friend when an older man began fighting with her friend, TMZ reports.

During the fight – which was apparently over a joke about millennial and their phones that the older man made in the bathroom to Miranda‘s friend – Miranda reportedly went over to the man’s wife, got into an argument with her, and dumped the woman’s salad into her lap.

In the newly surfaced footage, Miranda‘s friend is seen being yelled at by the man. The video was reportedly shot just after Miranda dumped the salad into his wife’s lap.

Miranda‘s team, as well as the restaurant’s office, has not yet issued a comment.

Watch below, via TMZ.