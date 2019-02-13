Will Forte Shares a Sneak Peek of His 'MacGruber' TV Series on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Top Stories
Wed, 13 February 2019 at 2:41 pm

Will Forte dropped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday (February 12) and confirmed that his iconic SNL character MacGruber may be revived as a TV series!

The 48-year-old told host Jimmy Fallon that the character may return in a potential new series, a sequel of sorts to the 2010 MacGruber movie.

“It is true that Jorma Taccone, John Solomon and I last week pitched a MacGruber TV series to some place,” Will revealed. “The content is very powerful. It’s very important.”

To demonstrate the direction he plans to take the character, Will asked Jimmy to run some lines from a MacGruber script with him – Watch the hilarious segment below!


Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
