Alessandra Ambrosio Cozies Up to Boyfriend Nicolo Oddi at Coachella 2019

Alessandra Ambrosio holds on close to boyfriend Nicolo Oddi as they check out the festival grounds at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday night (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

The newly 38-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off her killer legs in a white outfit while the Alanui founder sported a denim on denim look as they spent the night together at the music festival.

The day before, Alessandra had fun frolicking around the fields with her friends at Coachella.

