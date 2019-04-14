Top Stories
Sun, 14 April 2019 at 7:28 pm

Ansel Elgort Surprises 'West Side Story' Co-Star Rachel Zegler at Her High School Musical!

Ansel Elgort Surprises 'West Side Story' Co-Star Rachel Zegler at Her High School Musical!

Ansel Elgort is so proud of his West Side Story co-star!

Rachel Zelger – who was recently cast as Maria in the upcoming Steven Spielberg movie musical – took to Instagram to share a photo of she and the 25-year-old Baby Driver actor after she starred in her high school musical, Shrek.

“met this FAN at the stagedoor! he was pretty cool! not sure if y’all have heard of him? pretty sure his name’s tony,” the 17-year-old star captioned the below shot.

You can catch a clip of Rachel as Fiona in Shrek here.

See the post below!
Photos: Instagram: @rachelzegler
