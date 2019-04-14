Top Stories
'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

Val Chmerkovskiy Marries Jenna Johnson in Romantic Oceanfront Ceremony!

Val Chmerkovskiy Marries Jenna Johnson in Romantic Oceanfront Ceremony!

Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Check Out David Harbour's INTENSE Workouts for 'Hellboy' Movie!

Check Out David Harbour's INTENSE Workouts for 'Hellboy' Movie!

Sun, 14 April 2019 at 8:18 pm

Antonio Banderas & Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel Step Out for Holy Week in Spain

Antonio Banderas & Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel Step Out for Holy Week in Spain

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel hold hands as they walk back to their hotel after attending a church service on Saturday night (April 13) in Malaga, Spain.

The 58-year-old actor looked sharp in a black suit as his 38-year-old girlfriend looked pretty in a black leather jacket and striped pants for their night out.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Antonio Banderas

The couple attended a few services during Semana Santa – or Holy Week – which is the country’s week-long celebration of Easter.

The following day, Antonio took part in the Lagrimas y Favores (Tears and Favors) brotherhood’s Palm Sunday procession.

10+ pictures inside of the couple stepping out during Holy Week…
Just Jared on Facebook
antonio banderas nicole kimpel step out during holy week in spain 01
antonio banderas nicole kimpel step out during holy week in spain 02
antonio banderas nicole kimpel step out during holy week in spain 03
antonio banderas nicole kimpel step out during holy week in spain 04
antonio banderas nicole kimpel step out during holy week in spain 05
antonio banderas nicole kimpel step out during holy week in spain 06
antonio banderas nicole kimpel step out during holy week in spain 07
antonio banderas nicole kimpel step out during holy week in spain 08
antonio banderas nicole kimpel step out during holy week in spain 09
antonio banderas nicole kimpel step out during holy week in spain 10
antonio banderas nicole kimpel step out during holy week in spain 11
antonio banderas nicole kimpel step out during holy week in spain 12

Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty
Posted to: Antonio Banderas, nicole kimpel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg is expecting Trump to hurl homophobic insults at him - TMZ
  • Camila Cabello has a title for her next album - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian's ex left a flirty comment on her new Instagram post - TooFab
  • Madonna is teasing Madame X on social media! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jaden Smith brought out a famous friend during his Coachella set - Just Jared Jr