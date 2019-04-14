Antonio Banderas & Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel Step Out for Holy Week in Spain

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel hold hands as they walk back to their hotel after attending a church service on Saturday night (April 13) in Malaga, Spain.

The 58-year-old actor looked sharp in a black suit as his 38-year-old girlfriend looked pretty in a black leather jacket and striped pants for their night out.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Antonio Banderas

The couple attended a few services during Semana Santa – or Holy Week – which is the country’s week-long celebration of Easter.

The following day, Antonio took part in the Lagrimas y Favores (Tears and Favors) brotherhood’s Palm Sunday procession.

10+ pictures inside of the couple stepping out during Holy Week…