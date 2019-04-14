Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Bright Red Hair While Out in Beverly Hills

Behati Prinsloo is loving her new hair!

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret supermodel was spotted showing off her bright red hair while out and about on Sunday (April 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Behati first showed off her new ‘do back in March: “The 90s called…..” she captioned a picture of herself on her Instagram.

Earlier in April, she put her fit body on display in a bikini while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She shared a photo from her vacation on Instagram and wrote, “never leaving 🐍.”