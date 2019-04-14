Top Stories
Sun, 14 April 2019 at 2:20 pm

Ben Affleck Looks Sharp While Heading to Sunday Church Service With His Daughter

Ben Affleck Looks Sharp While Heading to Sunday Church Service With His Daughter

Ben Affleck is looking good!

The 46-year-old Triple Frontier actor was spotted carrying an iced coffee as he made his way to a church service alongside his oldest daughter Violet (not pictured) on Sunday (April 14) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Ben was also spotted running errands on Thursday afternoon (April 11) in Brentwood, Calif. Earlier that day, it was revealed that Ben and on/off girlfriend Lindsay Shookus had split up again.

It is being reported that Ben and the Saturday Night Live producer split due to the busy schedules on different coasts.
