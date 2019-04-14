Top Stories
'Big Little Lies' Reveals Season 2 Trailer & Premiere Date - Watch!

'Big Little Lies' Reveals Season 2 Trailer & Premiere Date - Watch!

Big Little Lies Season 2 is coming!

The highly anticipated second season of the hit limited HBO series will return on June 9, HBO revealed on Sunday (April 14).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Big Little Lies

The premiere date was revealed in a brand new trailer for the upcoming season, which stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Meryl Streep.

“The #MontereyFive are BACK!!! Who’s ready for #BigLittleLies Season 2?! Coming June 9th on @HBO,” Reese wrote on her Instagram along with the teaser.

“Secrets always surface…️ #BigLittleLies Season 2. June 9th. 🖤,” Nicole wrote on her Instagram.

Watch it now!
