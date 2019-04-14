Brooklyn Beckham & Hana Cross Show PDA at Coachella 2019

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross wrap their arms around each other while attending the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

The young couple showed off some PDA while taking in the music that evening.

That night, Hana shared a photo on her Instagram account with Brooklyn‘s little brother Cruz.

“lil bro❤️ @cruzbeckham,” she wrote with the pic.

The day before, Brooklyn got down on his knee and took out his camera to snap some photos of Hana at the annual music festival.