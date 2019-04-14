Childish Gambino Pays Tribute to His Dad, Mac Miller, & Nipsey Hussle at Coachella 2019

Childish Gambino ditches his shirt during his set at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Friday night (April 12) in Indio, Calif.

The 35-year-old rapper and actor wrapped up Day One of the music festival as the first headliner of the weekend.

During his set, Childish got emotional while paying tribute to his father, Mac Miller, and Nispey Hussle – all of whom have sadly passed away this within this past year.

“I lost my dad this year, we lost Nipsey, we lost Mac,” Childish shared. “What I’m starting to realize, all we really have is memories at the end of the day, that’s all we are. All we are really is data. You pass onto your kids, you can pass it on to your friends, your family. The problem with us, millennials like everybody here we have so much data, like, we know what’s going to happen.”

