Chris Pratt & Fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger Hold Hands During Afternoon Outing

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger hold hands while running a few errands together on Sunday afternoon (April 14) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old actor and his 29-year-old fiancee both tried to keep a low profile in black and gray outfits as they stepped out together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pratt

The day before, Chris and Katherine met up with E! News host Jason Kennedy and wife Lauren Scruggs for an afternoon of golfing.

“Gorgeous day on the course with @katherineschwarzenegger @laurenscruggs and @thejasonkennedy I don’t know why but the filter I used makes JK look like he’s got a fever. 😂” Chris captioned the below photo.