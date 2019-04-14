Eva Longoria Heads to Dinner With Husband Jose Baston & Mom in Beverly Hills

Eva Longoria is looking chic!

The Desperate Housewives star was spotted looking stylish as she arrived for dinner with her husband Jose “Pepe” Baston and her mother at Mr. Chow restaurant on Friday night (April 12) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria

Eva wore a sheer black singlet, a black leather jacket and army green cargo pants with high heels for her dinner outing.

One day before (April 11), she joined Melanie Griffith at a Farrah Fawcett Foundation event. The foundation was launched in memory of actress Farrah Fawcett and works to support cutting-edge HPV-related cancer research, along with patient assistance and prevention efforts.