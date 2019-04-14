Top Stories
'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

Val Chmerkovskiy Marries Jenna Johnson in Romantic Oceanfront Ceremony!

Val Chmerkovskiy Marries Jenna Johnson in Romantic Oceanfront Ceremony!

Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Check Out David Harbour's INTENSE Workouts for 'Hellboy' Movie!

Check Out David Harbour's INTENSE Workouts for 'Hellboy' Movie!

Sun, 14 April 2019 at 3:00 pm

'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

Next Slide »

'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

Game of Thrones is set to premiere its final season tonight and we’re here to break down how much each of the cast members reportedly make per episode.

The leading actors make a hefty sum per episode, with the supporting characters making a bit less.

ALSO READ: Famous Celebrities Who Were Almost Cast on ‘Game of Thrones’

The eighth and final season is set to kick off on HBO starting tonight (April 14). Be sure to tune in!

Click through the slideshow to see how much money the Game of Thrones stars make per episode…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Game of Thrones

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg is expecting Trump to hurl homophobic insults at him - TMZ
  • Camila Cabello has a title for her next album - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian's ex left a flirty comment on her new Instagram post - TooFab
  • Madonna is teasing Madame X on social media! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jaden Smith brought out a famous friend during his Coachella set - Just Jared Jr