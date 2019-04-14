HBO Releases 'Game of Thrones' Season Eight Episode Two Promo - Watch Now!

Top Stories
Sun, 14 April 2019 at 10:53 pm

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Now that the season eight premiere of Game of Thrones has finally aired, we’re getting a sneak peek at what’s to come next week!

HBO released the promo for the upcoming second episode of the season.

While the promo doesn’t reveal too much, it does tease a tense meeting between Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

New episodes of Game of Thrones air on Sunday nights at 9pm ET on HBO.
