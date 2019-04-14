Sun, 14 April 2019 at 10:53 pm
HBO Releases 'Game of Thrones' Season Eight Episode Two Promo - Watch Now!
SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!
Now that the season eight premiere of Game of Thrones has finally aired, we’re getting a sneak peek at what’s to come next week!
HBO released the promo for the upcoming second episode of the season.
While the promo doesn’t reveal too much, it does tease a tense meeting between Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).
New episodes of Game of Thrones air on Sunday nights at 9pm ET on HBO.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Game of Thrones, HBO, Video
Sponsored Links by ZergNet