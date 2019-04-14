Jameela Jamil Discusses Body Image & Activism During Create & Cultivate Desert Pop Up at Coachella

Jameela Jamil is speaking out.

The 33-year-old The Good Place actress was in attendance at the Create & Cultivate Desert Pop Up during 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday (April 13) at The Commune at The Ace Hotel in Indio, Calif.

The event was filled with music, food, beauty treatments, panel discussions and pop-ups from brands including Supergoop!, LaCroix and Chandon.

Attendees were treated to keynote conversations from Jameela and Tone It Up founders Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott, as well as a fireside chat with influencer Rocky Barnes powered by Express.

“I was told I was too old, too fat, and too ethnic for Hollywood, but I’m here today. Don’t listen to people who project their fears on you,” Jameela said.

“If you’re going to be an activist or feminist, you have to be willing to take an L and know that we don’t know everything. We have to be willing to shut up, listen, and learn, and not be too proud about it.”