Joan Collins 'Unhurt' After Fire Breaks Out in Her London Home

Joan Collins and her husband Percy Gibson went through a scary ordeal at their London apartment over the weekend.

A fire erupted in the guest suite of the 85-year-old actress’ apartment on Saturday afternoon (April 13).

“The fire broke out yesterday. They were both in the apartment. Joan smelt some smoke and Percy went out to investigate,” Joan‘s rep told People. “They discovered that the guest suite was on fire.”

Luckily, Percy was able to jump into action and control the blaze.

“Percy had two of those fire extinguishers in the apartment so he rushed in to start putting the fire out and Joan called for the fire brigade to come,” the rep says, adding that by the time the authorities arrived, “Percy had kind of controlled most of the fire.”

“They escaped the fire unhurt, but obviously shaken up and distressed from the whole thing. Percy really saved the day. He was the one who put the fire out and took control until the fire brigade arrived,” Joan‘s rep shared before adding that they’re doing “better today” and will soon return to the apartment “to see exactly what damage has been done and how they can put everything back together again.”

After the situation, Joan took to Twitter to thank the London firefighters for coming to the rescue.