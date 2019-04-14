Joe Jonas Dresses as Sansa Stark Again Ahead of 'Game of Thrones' Premiere - Watch Here!

Joe Jonas is helping us get ready for the Game of Thrones premiere!

The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday (April 14) to share a video of himself dressed as fiancee Sophie Turner‘s character Sansa Stark ahead of the highly-anticipated season eight premiere.

“MOOD,” Joe captioned the below video with the GoT theme song playing in the background.

This isn’t the first time Joe has dressed up as Sansa. For Halloween last year, Joe also donned the red wig and teal dress for a costume party.

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres tonight, April 14 at 9pm ET on HBO.

Watch Joe‘s video below!