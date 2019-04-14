Top Stories
'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

Val Chmerkovskiy Marries Jenna Johnson in Romantic Oceanfront Ceremony!

Val Chmerkovskiy Marries Jenna Johnson in Romantic Oceanfront Ceremony!

Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Check Out David Harbour's INTENSE Workouts for 'Hellboy' Movie!

Check Out David Harbour's INTENSE Workouts for 'Hellboy' Movie!

Sun, 14 April 2019 at 8:36 pm

Joe Jonas Dresses as Sansa Stark Again Ahead of 'Game of Thrones' Premiere - Watch Here!

Joe Jonas Dresses as Sansa Stark Again Ahead of 'Game of Thrones' Premiere - Watch Here!

Joe Jonas is helping us get ready for the Game of Thrones premiere!

The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday (April 14) to share a video of himself dressed as fiancee Sophie Turner‘s character Sansa Stark ahead of the highly-anticipated season eight premiere.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

“MOOD,” Joe captioned the below video with the GoT theme song playing in the background.

This isn’t the first time Joe has dressed up as Sansa. For Halloween last year, Joe also donned the red wig and teal dress for a costume party.

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres tonight, April 14 at 9pm ET on HBO.

Watch Joe‘s video below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @joejonas
Posted to: Game of Thrones, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg is expecting Trump to hurl homophobic insults at him - TMZ
  • Camila Cabello has a title for her next album - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian's ex left a flirty comment on her new Instagram post - TooFab
  • Madonna is teasing Madame X on social media! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jaden Smith brought out a famous friend during his Coachella set - Just Jared Jr