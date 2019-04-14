Josh Brolin Enjoys Cupcakes With Daughter Eden on a Fun Family Outing in NYC

Josh Brolin is satisfying his sweet tooth and getting in some family time!

The 51-year-old Avengers: Endgame actor joined his 25-year-old daughter Eden and her fiance Cameron Crosby for a fun family outing on Sunday (April 14) in New York City.

The trio bought a box of cupcakes from Magnolia’s Bakery in the West Village, and they all sat down at a nearby stoop to enjoy the treats together.

Later on in the day, Josh took a relaxing solo stroll through Hudson River Park ahead of what will surely be an action-packed week as he promotes Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters on April 26.