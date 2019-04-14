Top Stories
Khalid's 'Free Spirit' Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200!

Khalid is on top of the charts!

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with his third studio album Free Spirit as of Sunday (April 14), according to the chart company.

The album moved 202,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Of those, 85,000 were traditional album sales.

Free Spirit also notched the fourth-largest week of 2019 for an album – and the largest for a male solo artist! It’s also the first R&B album to reach No. 1 in nearly a year since The Weeknd‘s My Dear Melancholy.

Khalid‘s debut album American Teen peaked at No. 4 in 2017, while 2018′s Suncity peaked at No. 8. Congratulations, Khalid!

See the full Top 10 of this week’s Billboard 200…

1. Khalid, Free Spirit
2. Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go
3. Nipsey Hussle, Victory Lap
4. Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
5. Juice WRLD, Death Race for Love
6. Sara Bareilles, Amidst The Chaos
7. Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
8. Brooks & Dunn, Reboot
9. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Hoodie SZN
10. Drake, Scorpion
