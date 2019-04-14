Top Stories
Sun, 14 April 2019 at 2:04 pm

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share Kiss Before Boarding Private Jet In New Photo

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share Kiss Before Boarding Private Jet In New Photo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hold hands while walking around at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

Earlier that day, the couple were seen embracing each other and sharing a kiss in a new photo that Kylie shared on her Instagram page.

“💕🥰🦋💫⭐️✨🤪,” she captioned the image.

Also that day, Kylie also wished her niece True a “Happy Birthday” with a sweet photo and a cute caption.

“BLESSED💕✨ happy birthday beautiful True. your energy is RADIANT and so so special! i love you and can’t wait to watch you grow💫,” she wrote.

Earlier in the week, Kylie was seen wearing Nike sneakers, despite being an Adidas brand ambassador, while out shopping in Beverly Hills with Travis.
