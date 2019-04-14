Liam Payne Shows Off Ripped Shirtless Body at Coachella Party with Gigi Hadid

Liam Payne puts his shirtless physique on display at the Bootsy Bellows Pool Party Presented by McDonald’s & PacSun held during 2019 Coachella on Saturday (April 13) in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

The 25-year-old singer was joined by model BFFs Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, as well as their buddy Jaden Smith.

At the party, Gigi enjoyed a cheeseburger and fries from McDonald’s while Kendall snacked on a lollipop.

The day before, Jaden took the stage at Coachella to perform alongside his sister Willow. The siblings flew during their performance, where Jaden even came in from above atop a Tesla car.