Sun, 14 April 2019 at 4:32 pm

Liam Payne Shows Off Ripped Shirtless Body at Coachella Party with Gigi Hadid

Liam Payne Shows Off Ripped Shirtless Body at Coachella Party with Gigi Hadid

Liam Payne puts his shirtless physique on display at the Bootsy Bellows Pool Party Presented by McDonald’s & PacSun held during 2019 Coachella on Saturday (April 13) in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

The 25-year-old singer was joined by model BFFs Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, as well as their buddy Jaden Smith.

At the party, Gigi enjoyed a cheeseburger and fries from McDonald’s while Kendall snacked on a lollipop.

The day before, Jaden took the stage at Coachella to perform alongside his sister Willow. The siblings flew during their performance, where Jaden even came in from above atop a Tesla car.
Photos: Courtesy of Mike Nguyen
Posted to: 2019 Coachella Music Festival, Coachella, Gigi Hadid, Jaden Smith, Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne, Shirtless

