Top Stories
'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

Val Chmerkovskiy Marries Jenna Johnson in Romantic Oceanfront Ceremony!

Val Chmerkovskiy Marries Jenna Johnson in Romantic Oceanfront Ceremony!

Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Check Out David Harbour's INTENSE Workouts for 'Hellboy' Movie!

Check Out David Harbour's INTENSE Workouts for 'Hellboy' Movie!

Sun, 14 April 2019 at 11:52 am

Madonna Announces New Album 'Madame X' - Watch the Trailer!

Madonna Announces New Album 'Madame X' - Watch the Trailer!

Madonna is back with a new album, and it’s called Madame X!

The pop icon revealed the album’s title in a teaser video posted on her Instagram on Sunday (April 14).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madonna

“I decided to call my record Madame X…Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places,” she explains in the video.

Madonna is also confirmed to perform a new song at this year’s Eurovision in May, which is being hosted in Israel.

Watch her teaser!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Madonna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg is expecting Trump to hurl homophobic insults at him - TMZ
  • Camila Cabello has a title for her next album - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian's ex left a flirty comment on her new Instagram post - TooFab
  • Madonna is teasing Madame X on social media! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jaden Smith brought out a famous friend during his Coachella set - Just Jared Jr
  • Torii Wehling

    Oh please! Just go away for good.

  • Hattie McDish

    Was coming on to write the same sentiment. She’s so pathetic. Attention ho beyond. So over.

  • KS_in_TP

    Lame and overly contrived. She has officially gotten past her expiration date for creativity. That’s not to say she shouldn’t keep making music. But she doesn’t have any more clever personas. She’s done them all.

  • Artie

    Madonna jumped the shark a couple decades ago.