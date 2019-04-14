Madonna Announces New Album 'Madame X' - Watch the Trailer!

Madonna is back with a new album, and it’s called Madame X!

The pop icon revealed the album’s title in a teaser video posted on her Instagram on Sunday (April 14).

“I decided to call my record Madame X…Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places,” she explains in the video.

Madonna is also confirmed to perform a new song at this year’s Eurovision in May, which is being hosted in Israel.

Watch her teaser!