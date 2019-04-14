Michelle Obama Hits the Stage for 'Becoming' Book Tour in London!

Michelle Obama struts her way across the stage to a roar of applause during the latest stop on her Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama tour on Sunday afternoon (April 14) held at the O2 in London, England.

The 55-year-old former First Lady looked super chic in a gold-fringe, black top as she spook with moderator Stephen Colbert.

The night before, Michelle enjoyed a night out with friends for dinner.

After London, Michelle will be heading to Paris and Amsterdam before jetting back to North America for a few more stops in Canada and the United States.

