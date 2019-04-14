Top Stories
Sun, 14 April 2019 at 9:40 pm

Michelle Obama Hits the Stage for 'Becoming' Book Tour in London!

Michelle Obama Hits the Stage for 'Becoming' Book Tour in London!

Michelle Obama struts her way across the stage to a roar of applause during the latest stop on her Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama tour on Sunday afternoon (April 14) held at the O2 in London, England.

The 55-year-old former First Lady looked super chic in a gold-fringe, black top as she spook with moderator Stephen Colbert.

The night before, Michelle enjoyed a night out with friends for dinner.

After London, Michelle will be heading to Paris and Amsterdam before jetting back to North America for a few more stops in Canada and the United States.

