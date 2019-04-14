Top Stories
Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Where Was Justin Timberlake During NSYNC's Coachella Appearance?

Where Was Justin Timberlake During NSYNC's Coachella Appearance?

'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

Wow! Did You Know Bruce Willis Has This Talent?

Wow! Did You Know Bruce Willis Has This Talent?

Sun, 14 April 2019 at 9:18 pm

Pete Buttigieg Makes History As First Openly Gay Man Running for President!

Pete Buttigieg Makes History As First Openly Gay Man Running for President!

Pete Buttigieg is officially running for President!

Despite getting the opportunity to make the big announcement during his appearance on Ellen, the 37-year-old mayor officially announced his campaign on Sunday (April 14) in his hometown of South Bend, Indiana.

“My name is Pete Buttigieg. They call me Mayor Pete. I am a proud son of South Bend, Indiana. And I am running for President of the United States,” Pete said to the crowds. “I recognize the audacity of doing this as a Midwestern millennial mayor. More than a little bold — at age 37— to seek the highest office in the land.”

If he wins, Pete would make history as the youngest and first-ever openly gay president.

Pete is now the 18th Democratic candidate running for president along with Cory Booker and Beto O’Rourke.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Pete Buttigieg, Politics

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have their eye on a new vacation house - TMZ
  • Looks like Eva Gutowski has a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenni "JWoww" Farley has a new man in her life! - TooFab
  • Madonna is teasing her upcoming project - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Why wasn't Camila Cabello at Coachella? - Just Jared Jr
  • FerCat

    Yet suits up like a Bible salesman.

    Let your freak flag fly! (◠﹏◠✿)