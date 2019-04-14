Pete Buttigieg Makes History As First Openly Gay Man Running for President!
Pete Buttigieg is officially running for President!
Despite getting the opportunity to make the big announcement during his appearance on Ellen, the 37-year-old mayor officially announced his campaign on Sunday (April 14) in his hometown of South Bend, Indiana.
“My name is Pete Buttigieg. They call me Mayor Pete. I am a proud son of South Bend, Indiana. And I am running for President of the United States,” Pete said to the crowds. “I recognize the audacity of doing this as a Midwestern millennial mayor. More than a little bold — at age 37— to seek the highest office in the land.”
If he wins, Pete would make history as the youngest and first-ever openly gay president.
Pete is now the 18th Democratic candidate running for president along with Cory Booker and Beto O’Rourke.