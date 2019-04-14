Top Stories
Sun, 14 April 2019 at 5:28 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Go On Weekend Froyo Date

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie walk and talk while heading back their car on Saturday evening (April 13) in Malibu, Calif.

The 35-year-old reality star and the 20-year-old model stopped by a frozen yogurt shop for some froyo.

The next day, Sofia donned her sweats as she stopped by Lovi’s Restaurant to pick up a to-go order in Calabasas.

Earlier in the week, Scott shared a cute pic with his son Reign.

“All the way up with my little reign,” he captioned the image.
Photos: BackGrid USA
Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

