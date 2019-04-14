'The Mandalorian' Releases First Look Images From Upcoming Live Action 'Star Wars' Series - See the Pics!

It’s the first look at The Mandalorian!

Writer and executive producer Jon Favreau, director and executive producer Dave Filoni and executive producer Kathleen Kennedy teased an early look at the forthcoming first-ever live action Star Wars series on Sunday (April 14) at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, Ill.

The three hosted a panel discussion about the upcoming Disney+ series, and were joined by stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Carl Weathers.

The series follows the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 12.