Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 4:28 pm

Allison Williams' 'The Perfection' Trailer - Watch Now!

Allison Williams' 'The Perfection' Trailer - Watch Now!

Check out the debut trailer for Netflix‘s The Perfection!

The film is an elegant and terrifying suspense ride filled with unexpected twists and turns. When troubled musical prodigy Charlotte (Allison Williams) seeks out Elizabeth (Logan Browning), the new star pupil of her former school, the encounter sends both musicians down a sinister path with shocking consequences.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Allison Williams

The movie will become available to stream on Friday, May 24. Be sure to check it out when it’s on the streaming service!

In the meantime, catch the debut trailer…
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have their eye on a new vacation house - TMZ
  • Looks like Eva Gutowski has a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenni "JWoww" Farley has a new man in her life! - TooFab
  • Madonna is teasing her upcoming project - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Why wasn't Camila Cabello at Coachella? - Just Jared Jr
