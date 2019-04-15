Allison Williams' 'The Perfection' Trailer - Watch Now!

Check out the debut trailer for Netflix‘s The Perfection!

The film is an elegant and terrifying suspense ride filled with unexpected twists and turns. When troubled musical prodigy Charlotte (Allison Williams) seeks out Elizabeth (Logan Browning), the new star pupil of her former school, the encounter sends both musicians down a sinister path with shocking consequences.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Allison Williams

The movie will become available to stream on Friday, May 24. Be sure to check it out when it’s on the streaming service!

In the meantime, catch the debut trailer…