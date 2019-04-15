Angelina Jolie Legally Drops Pitt From Last Name
Angelina Jolie has officially dropped Brad Pitt‘s name.
The 43-year-old actress and philanthropist legally removed Pitt from her last name, according to documents acquired by The Blast.
The former couple’s children were also mentioned in the documents, but their names will continue to be hyphenated as Jolie-Pitt.
The news comes just a week after it was revealed that Angelina and Brad are officially single.
While the duo are no longer married, their divorce is still ongoing while they work out a permanent custody order and divides up millions of dollars in assets.