Aretha Franklin Posthumously Honored With Pulitzer Prize

Aretha Franklin was just awarded a Pulitzer Prize!

The late iconic musician was honored with the Pulitzer Prize Special Citation for her contribution to American music and culture.

She is the first individual woman to earn the special citation since it was first awarded in 1930.

Others honored with the prize include Hank Williams, Bob Dylan, Duke Ellington, John Coltrane and Thelonious Monk.

Aretha passed away on August 16th at age 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

She has received numerous other prestigious accolades, including being the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.