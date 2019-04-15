Bella Thorne Splits from Boyfriend Mod Sun

Bella Thorne and her boyfriend Mod Sun have split.

The 21-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon (April 15) to reveal the news to fans.

Bella posted a selfie that she snapped in the mirror with Mod Sun standing in the background behind her. She captioned it, “I will always love you. All good things must come to an end. 💔.”

The couple started dating about a year and a half ago and were seemingly inseparable throughout their relationship. You can see more photos of them together in the gallery.