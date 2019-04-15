Bill Hader Tells 'Ellen' He Was 'Forced' To Work Out for 'Barry' Role - Watch Here!

Bill Hader makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (April 15), and admits he was told he needed to start working out for his hit HBO series, Barry!

The 40-year-old actor plays a former U.S. Marine-turned-low-rent-hitman in the show and that required him to start hitting the gym. “I have this great trainer… Kim, and she just beats me up,” Bill says.

“What I realized I just turned 40… things just stop working around 38,” Bill continues. “Like I was able to run, and then one day at 38 it was like, no, and my knees gave up on me.”

Also pictured: Bill hitting the the stage to speak at the screening of Mad Love during the 2019 TCM 10th Annual Classic Film Festival on Sunday (April 14) in Hollywood.



Full Interview: Bill Hader on Being Haunted by a Ghost Cat and Working Out