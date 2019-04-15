Top Stories
Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 3:41 pm

Bill Hader Tells 'Ellen' He Was 'Forced' To Work Out for 'Barry' Role - Watch Here!

Bill Hader Tells 'Ellen' He Was 'Forced' To Work Out for 'Barry' Role - Watch Here!

Bill Hader makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (April 15), and admits he was told he needed to start working out for his hit HBO series, Barry!

The 40-year-old actor plays a former U.S. Marine-turned-low-rent-hitman in the show and that required him to start hitting the gym. “I have this great trainer… Kim, and she just beats me up,” Bill says.

“What I realized I just turned 40… things just stop working around 38,” Bill continues. “Like I was able to run, and then one day at 38 it was like, no, and my knees gave up on me.”

Also pictured: Bill hitting the the stage to speak at the screening of Mad Love during the 2019 TCM 10th Annual Classic Film Festival on Sunday (April 14) in Hollywood.


Full Interview: Bill Hader on Being Haunted by a Ghost Cat and Working Out
Just Jared on Facebook
bill hader tells ellen he was forced to work out for barry role watch here 01
bill hader tells ellen he was forced to work out for barry role watch here 02
bill hader tells ellen he was forced to work out for barry role watch here 03
bill hader tells ellen he was forced to work out for barry role watch here 04
bill hader tells ellen he was forced to work out for barry role watch here 05
bill hader tells ellen he was forced to work out for barry role watch here 06
bill hader tells ellen he was forced to work out for barry role watch here 07
bill hader tells ellen he was forced to work out for barry role watch here 08
bill hader tells ellen he was forced to work out for barry role watch here 09
bill hader tells ellen he was forced to work out for barry role watch here 10

Credit: Emma McIntyre; Photos: Getty, Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Posted to: Bill Hader

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have their eye on a new vacation house - TMZ
  • Looks like Eva Gutowski has a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenni "JWoww" Farley has a new man in her life! - TooFab
  • Madonna is teasing her upcoming project - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Why wasn't Camila Cabello at Coachella? - Just Jared Jr