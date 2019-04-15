Top Stories
Mon, 15 April 2019 at 2:16 pm

Brooklyn Beckham Couples Up with Hana Cross for Third Day of Coachella

Brooklyn Beckham Couples Up with Hana Cross for Third Day of Coachella

Brooklyn Beckham roams around the fairgrounds with his girlfriend Hana Cross on day three of the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Sunday (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The young couple enjoyed all three days of the festival and they were even joined by Brooklyn‘s younger brothers on day two.

Brooklyn put his bare chest on display on the first day and he shared some PDA with Hana on the second day. Check out the photos now!

“Fun hot weekend xx,” Brooklyn captioned the below photo on his Instagram account.
Photos: Backgrid, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: 2019 Coachella Music Festival, Brooklyn Beckham, Coachella, Hana Cross

