Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Where Was Justin Timberlake During NSYNC's Coachella Appearance?

'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

Wow! Did You Know Bruce Willis Has This Talent?

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 4:15 am

Cardi B Hits the Stage at Revolve's Party at Coachella 2019!

Cardi B Hits the Stage at Revolve's Party at Coachella 2019!

Cardi B rocks out on stage during the #REVOLVEfestival Day 2 Party on Sunday afternoon (April 14) at the Merv Griffin Estate in La Quinta, Calif.

The 26-year-old Grammy-winning rapper showed off her rainbow hair as she was joined on stage by husband Offset for a performance at the party held during the 2019 Coachella Music Festival.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

Earlier this weekend, Cardi, Selena Gomez, and Ozuna made a surprise appearance on stage during DJ Snake‘s Coachella set where they performed their collab “Taki Taki.”

FYI: Cardi is wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit.

10+ pictures inside of the couple performing at the music festival..
