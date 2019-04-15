Cardi B Hits the Stage at Revolve's Party at Coachella 2019!

Cardi B rocks out on stage during the #REVOLVEfestival Day 2 Party on Sunday afternoon (April 14) at the Merv Griffin Estate in La Quinta, Calif.

The 26-year-old Grammy-winning rapper showed off her rainbow hair as she was joined on stage by husband Offset for a performance at the party held during the 2019 Coachella Music Festival.

Earlier this weekend, Cardi, Selena Gomez, and Ozuna made a surprise appearance on stage during DJ Snake‘s Coachella set where they performed their collab “Taki Taki.”

FYI: Cardi is wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit.

