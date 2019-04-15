Top Stories
Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 2:17 pm

One of Paris, France’s most famous and beloved landmarks, Cathedral of Notre Dame, is on fire.

News broke earlier on Monday (April 15) that the iconic church was ablaze.

No word yet how the fire started, but the fire began in the spire. The New York Times is reporting that it’s unclear if there are any injuries and deaths from this tragedy.

Since the news broke, celebrities have been taking to Twitter to react to the news that this iconic building is in peril.

Click inside to read more tweets from celebrities reacting to the news that the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris is on fire…
Credit: PATRICK ANIDJAR/AFP/Getty Images
