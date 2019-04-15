Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
One of Paris, France’s most famous and beloved landmarks, Cathedral of Notre Dame, is on fire.
News broke earlier on Monday (April 15) that the iconic church was ablaze.
No word yet how the fire started, but the fire began in the spire. The New York Times is reporting that it’s unclear if there are any injuries and deaths from this tragedy.
Since the news broke, celebrities have been taking to Twitter to react to the news that this iconic building is in peril.
I cannot believe what’s happening to Notre Dame.
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) April 15, 2019
Standing here next to you, heartsick for Notre Dame…
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 15, 2019
This is so horrible. I don't even know what to say. Devastating. https://t.co/3StOQfHzKE
— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) April 15, 2019
The Notre-Dame Cathedral made it through two world wars 😢 pic.twitter.com/AbDOx3fPMl
— Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) April 15, 2019
I’m weeping. Our gift of light. Notre Dame on fire. My heart is breaking. My grandmother’s and mother’s heart home.
— Laura Dern (@LauraDern) April 15, 2019
Oh no. https://t.co/Z6Qyr6Be5u
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 15, 2019
My heart breaks for the people of Paris after seeing the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral. Praying for everyone’s safety.
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 15, 2019
Oh no! Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris https://t.co/CyRqGfEymv
— Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) April 15, 2019
So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019
Feel profoundly sad about this… so much lost in a few seconds … I am praying (which I don’t do often) for the fire to be contained soon …. utterly heartbreaking https://t.co/VnRPHdHOFs
— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 15, 2019
Heartbroken. https://t.co/lC7GPz6B0o
— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 15, 2019
So much history collapsing right before our eyes. Heartbroken for Notre-Dame and Paris 🖤 https://t.co/wYG6woCtdp
— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 15, 2019
Watching the Notre-Dame fire with such sadness. Sending love to the people of France and hoping they get a handle on it soon. It has survived, and will survive.
— josh groban (@joshgroban) April 15, 2019
Interrupting my birthday to express how much pain I’m in watching the Notre Dame fire unfold. Such an incredible building. I’m so sad
— Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) April 15, 2019
my heart is breaking seeing the fire at notre dame. I’ll never forget walking in the first time in Paris and being in awe of the beauty of it. 💔
— camila (@Camila_Cabello) April 15, 2019