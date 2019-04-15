Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

One of Paris, France’s most famous and beloved landmarks, Cathedral of Notre Dame, is on fire.

News broke earlier on Monday (April 15) that the iconic church was ablaze.

No word yet how the fire started, but the fire began in the spire. The New York Times is reporting that it’s unclear if there are any injuries and deaths from this tragedy.

Since the news broke, celebrities have been taking to Twitter to react to the news that this iconic building is in peril.

I cannot believe what’s happening to Notre Dame. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) April 15, 2019

