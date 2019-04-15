Dua Lipa Visits Lebanon with UNICEF to Meet Refugee Children!

Dua Lipa is opening up about her “eye-opening” experience spending time with refugee children in Lebanon.

The 23-year-old Grammy winner traveled to Lebanon this week to meet children and young people supported by UNICEF, including many uprooted by the eight-year conflict in Syria.

Dua spoke to vulnerable children and young people about the obstacles they face in their daily lives, in obtaining an education, and in finding jobs and opportunities. As part of her visit, Dua visited projects implemented in Terbol informal settlement in the Bekaa valley by Lebanese NGO LOST, a UNICEF youth partner organization.

“You can read about the conditions or see the challenges on TV, but you don’t really feel the absolute dire circumstances for refugees from Syria until you see them for yourself,” Dua said in a statement. “But the most powerful thing I saw was hope. In Terbol, I met a wonderful young girl called Yazee. She’s fifteen. She dreams of one day going back to Syria and starting a business applying makeup. And in spite of all of the excuses she could have to give up, she is every day studying and practicing and learning her craft so she can one day make her dream real.”