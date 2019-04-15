Top Stories
Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 4:05 pm

Dua Lipa Visits Lebanon with UNICEF to Meet Refugee Children!

Dua Lipa Visits Lebanon with UNICEF to Meet Refugee Children!

Dua Lipa is opening up about her “eye-opening” experience spending time with refugee children in Lebanon.

The 23-year-old Grammy winner traveled to Lebanon this week to meet children and young people supported by UNICEF, including many uprooted by the eight-year conflict in Syria.

Dua spoke to vulnerable children and young people about the obstacles they face in their daily lives, in obtaining an education, and in finding jobs and opportunities. As part of her visit, Dua visited projects implemented in Terbol informal settlement in the Bekaa valley by Lebanese NGO LOST, a UNICEF youth partner organization.

“You can read about the conditions or see the challenges on TV, but you don’t really feel the absolute dire circumstances for refugees from Syria until you see them for yourself,” Dua said in a statement. “But the most powerful thing I saw was hope. In Terbol, I met a wonderful young girl called Yazee. She’s fifteen. She dreams of one day going back to Syria and starting a business applying makeup. And in spite of all of the excuses she could have to give up, she is every day studying and practicing and learning her craft so she can one day make her dream real.”
Just Jared on Facebook
dua lipa visits lebanon with unicef to meet refugee children 01
dua lipa visits lebanon with unicef to meet refugee children 02
dua lipa visits lebanon with unicef to meet refugee children 03
dua lipa visits lebanon with unicef to meet refugee children 04
dua lipa visits lebanon with unicef to meet refugee children 05

Photos: UNICEF / Modola
Posted to: Dua Lipa

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have their eye on a new vacation house - TMZ
  • Looks like Eva Gutowski has a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenni "JWoww" Farley has a new man in her life! - TooFab
  • Madonna is teasing her upcoming project - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Why wasn't Camila Cabello at Coachella? - Just Jared Jr