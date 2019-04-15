Top Stories
Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 5:13 pm

DWTS' Milo Manheim & Alexis Ren Hold Hands at Coachella

DWTS' Milo Manheim & Alexis Ren Hold Hands at Coachella

Are Milo Manheim and Alexis Ren more than just friends?

The 18-year-old actor and the 22-year-old social media influencer, who met while competing on Dancing With the Stars last year, were spotted holding hands at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

Milo and Alexis have fueled dating rumors for the past few months with the photos they’ve shared to social media. Some fans seem to think that she is dating Noah Centineo though.

The two stars were also joined by dancer Maddie Ziegler at the festival.

Earlier over the weekend, Alexis was spotted at the Levi’s Party in the Desert.

