'Game of Thrones' Debuts New Opening Credits for Final Season - Watch Here!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Game of Thrones made a huge change to the beginning of their show!

For the first seven season of the HBO series, the opening credits changed a bit from episode to episode, as character relocated to new areas in Westeros and Essos to give viewers an understanding of where the episode would take place.

But now in season eight, most of the characters are consolidated into just a handful of locations – King’s Landing, Winterfell, and the Wall.

In past seasons, the old credits always ended in a location from from the central action of Westeros.

This season, the credits end at King’s Landing – diving down through the Red Keep before ending at the Iron Throne.

Elastic‘s Creative Director Angus Wall – the production studio behind the opening credits – explained why to Buzzfeed News:

“The show is called Game of Thrones, and the Iron Throne is in King’s Landing. I don’t know that this is going to be the case or not, but the entire show is moving towards the Iron Throne,” Angus shared. “So it made sense to end there.”

New episodes of Game of Thrones air on Sunday nights at 9pm ET on HBO.

