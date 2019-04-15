Top Stories
Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 4:00 pm

'Game of Thrones' Final Season Premiere's Ratings Revealed

'Game of Thrones' Final Season Premiere's Ratings Revealed

The ratings are in for the eighth and final season premiere of the smash hit series Game of Thrones.

17.4 million people tuned in on Sunday night (April 14) to watch the beginning of the end for the epic fantasy drama, according to Variety.

11.8 million people watched the season premiere on the linear HBO channel while the rest watched through streaming services like HBO Go or via DVR.

The season seven premiere in 2017 received 16.1 million total viewers in the first night of viewing while episodes for the seventh season averaged 32.8 million viewers overall (including delayed viewing).
Just Jared on Facebook
game of thrones 801 ratings 01
game of thrones 801 ratings 02
game of thrones 801 ratings 03
game of thrones 801 ratings 04
game of thrones 801 ratings 05
game of thrones 801 ratings 06
game of thrones 801 ratings 07
game of thrones 801 ratings 08
game of thrones 801 ratings 09
game of thrones 801 ratings 10
game of thrones 801 ratings 11
game of thrones 801 ratings 12
game of thrones 801 ratings 13
game of thrones 801 ratings 14
game of thrones 801 ratings 15
game of thrones 801 ratings 16
game of thrones 801 ratings 17
game of thrones 801 ratings 18
game of thrones 801 ratings 19
game of thrones 801 ratings 20
game of thrones 801 ratings 21

Credit: Heidi Sloan; Photos: HBO
Posted to: Game of Thrones, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have their eye on a new vacation house - TMZ
  • Looks like Eva Gutowski has a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenni "JWoww" Farley has a new man in her life! - TooFab
  • Madonna is teasing her upcoming project - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Why wasn't Camila Cabello at Coachella? - Just Jared Jr