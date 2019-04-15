James Franco is All Smiles While Directing 'The Deuce'

James Franco flashes a grin on the set of The Deuce!

The 40-year-old The Disaster Artist actor was spotted filming on Monday (April 15) in New York City.

He was reportedly directing the episode for the series, which he also stars in.

James kept it cool in a black graphic jacket with a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a blue beanie.

He sported a pair of headphones as he chatted with the cast and crew.

Season three of The Deuce – which gives a look at life in New York City during the 1970s and ’80s when porn and prostitution were rampant in Manhattan – is set to premiere later this year on HBO!

