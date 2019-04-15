Top Stories
Bella Thorne Splits from Boyfriend Mod Sun

Angelina Jolie Has Legally Changed Her Name

Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 10:08 pm

James Franco is All Smiles While Directing 'The Deuce'

James Franco is All Smiles While Directing 'The Deuce'

James Franco flashes a grin on the set of The Deuce!

The 40-year-old The Disaster Artist actor was spotted filming on Monday (April 15) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Franco

He was reportedly directing the episode for the series, which he also stars in.

James kept it cool in a black graphic jacket with a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a blue beanie.

He sported a pair of headphones as he chatted with the cast and crew.

Season three of The Deuce – which gives a look at life in New York City during the 1970s and ’80s when porn and prostitution were rampant in Manhattan – is set to premiere later this year on HBO!

ICYMI, last month, James and girlfriend Isabel Pakzad had a date night at a Lakers Game.
