Jennifer Lopez Reveals 'Hustlers' Premiere Date During Late Night Filming Session
Jennifer Lopez is back on the set of Hustlers after a late night of filming!
The 49-year-old entertainer was spotted heading into her makeup trailer on Monday (April 15) in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer kept it casual in a grey sweatsuit and Ugg boots but accessorized with her massive engagement ring.
Earlier in the day, Jennifer shared a behind-the-scenes video while getting ready to film a scene at Bergdorf Goodman in the middle of the night.
In the vid, Jennifer spilled on the Hustlers release date!
“Thass right 🤫 SEPTEMBER 13. @hustlersmovie coming to a theater near you. #BergdorfDelirium,” Jennifer wrote.