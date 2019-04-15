Jennifer Lopez Reveals 'Hustlers' Premiere Date During Late Night Filming Session

Jennifer Lopez is back on the set of Hustlers after a late night of filming!

The 49-year-old entertainer was spotted heading into her makeup trailer on Monday (April 15) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer kept it casual in a grey sweatsuit and Ugg boots but accessorized with her massive engagement ring.

Earlier in the day, Jennifer shared a behind-the-scenes video while getting ready to film a scene at Bergdorf Goodman in the middle of the night.

In the vid, Jennifer spilled on the Hustlers release date!

“Thass right 🤫 SEPTEMBER 13. @hustlersmovie coming to a theater near you. #BergdorfDelirium,” Jennifer wrote.