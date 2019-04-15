Top Stories
Bella Thorne Splits from Boyfriend Mod Sun

Angelina Jolie Has Legally Changed Her Name

Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 7:25 pm

Jennifer Lopez Reveals 'Hustlers' Premiere Date During Late Night Filming Session

Jennifer Lopez Reveals 'Hustlers' Premiere Date During Late Night Filming Session

Jennifer Lopez is back on the set of Hustlers after a late night of filming!

The 49-year-old entertainer was spotted heading into her makeup trailer on Monday (April 15) in New York City.

Jennifer kept it casual in a grey sweatsuit and Ugg boots but accessorized with her massive engagement ring.

Earlier in the day, Jennifer shared a behind-the-scenes video while getting ready to film a scene at Bergdorf Goodman in the middle of the night.

In the vid, Jennifer spilled on the Hustlers release date!

“Thass right 🤫 SEPTEMBER 13. @hustlersmovie coming to a theater near you. #BergdorfDelirium,” Jennifer wrote.

