Mon, 15 April 2019 at 12:40 am
Jennifer Lopez Sports Navy Tracksuit for Coffee Outing
Jennifer Lopez chats with friends as they step out for coffee on Sunday afternoon (April 14) in New York City.
The 49-year-old entertainer kept things cool in a navy tracksuit as she hung out with friends during her day off from filming her new movie Hustlers.
The day before, Jen took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and fiance Alex Rodriguez cuddling up to her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme.
“I love you ❤️ #familia,” Jen captioned the below cute shot.
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Jennifer Lopez
