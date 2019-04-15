Top Stories
Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Where Was Justin Timberlake During NSYNC's Coachella Appearance?

Where Was Justin Timberlake During NSYNC's Coachella Appearance?

'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

Wow! Did You Know Bruce Willis Has This Talent?

Wow! Did You Know Bruce Willis Has This Talent?

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 12:40 am

Jennifer Lopez Sports Navy Tracksuit for Coffee Outing

Jennifer Lopez Sports Navy Tracksuit for Coffee Outing

Jennifer Lopez chats with friends as they step out for coffee on Sunday afternoon (April 14) in New York City.

The 49-year-old entertainer kept things cool in a navy tracksuit as she hung out with friends during her day off from filming her new movie Hustlers.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

The day before, Jen took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and fiance Alex Rodriguez cuddling up to her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme.

“I love you ❤️ #familia,” Jen captioned the below cute shot.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez sports navy tracksuit for coffee outing 01
jennifer lopez sports navy tracksuit for coffee outing 02
jennifer lopez sports navy tracksuit for coffee outing 03
jennifer lopez sports navy tracksuit for coffee outing 04
jennifer lopez sports navy tracksuit for coffee outing 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have their eye on a new vacation house - TMZ
  • Looks like Eva Gutowski has a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenni "JWoww" Farley has a new man in her life! - TooFab
  • Madonna is teasing her upcoming project - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Why wasn't Camila Cabello at Coachella? - Just Jared Jr