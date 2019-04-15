Joey King Shimmers at LA Times' Emmy Contender Event

Top Stories
Mon, 15 April 2019 at 11:30 pm

Joey King keeps it chic at the LA Times Envelope Emmy Contender Series portrait studio!

The 19-year-old The Act actress attended the event held on Monday (April 15) in El Segundo, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joey King

Joey has already generated Emmy buzz for her work on the Hulu series. Five episodes are currently streaming, and the remaining three episodes will debut weekly on the streaming service.

During the event, Joey sat down to answer various fan questions. Check out her answers below!

Also pictured inside: Joey in another stylish outfit at Variety‘s Emmy Portrait Studios last month in Los Angeles.

FYI: Joey is wearing a Hillier Bartley outfit with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, an EF Collection earring, and a L’Afshar bag at LA Times‘ Emmy event. She is wearing a Chloe outfit, Jimmy Choo shoes, Saskia Diez, Hirotaka Jewelry, Le Vian Jewelry, and Marli jewelry, and a L’Afshar bag at Variety‘s Emmy event.

Click inside to watch the rest of the videos…
Photos: Backgrid USA
