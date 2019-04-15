Joey King Shimmers at LA Times' Emmy Contender Event

Joey King keeps it chic at the LA Times Envelope Emmy Contender Series portrait studio!

The 19-year-old The Act actress attended the event held on Monday (April 15) in El Segundo, Calif.

Joey has already generated Emmy buzz for her work on the Hulu series. Five episodes are currently streaming, and the remaining three episodes will debut weekly on the streaming service.

During the event, Joey sat down to answer various fan questions. Check out her answers below!

We’re live now with @JoeyKing, talking about how she was told NOT to audition with Gypsey’s voice for @TheActOnHulu. https://t.co/3C1u0Ca65I pic.twitter.com/73hneC0F4E — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) April 15, 2019

Also pictured inside: Joey in another stylish outfit at Variety‘s Emmy Portrait Studios last month in Los Angeles.

Actress @JoeyKing says it was "freeing not to think about vanity" for @TheActOnHulu. Her role as Gypsy marks the third time she's shaved her hair, but she says it was worth it to tell the story right. Watch live: https://t.co/HE6p7bNOuP pic.twitter.com/QbRZAAY1Gf — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) April 15, 2019

Among the fan questions that came through ahead of our live chat with @JoeyKing, @PattyArquette offered a question of her own! Watch as the Gypsy actress reacts to hearing from her costar https://t.co/3C1u0Ca65I pic.twitter.com/Kl8HtCBDWJ — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) April 15, 2019

Fan @KillingEves asked @JoeyKing what was her most difficult scene to film for @TheActOnHulu? The actress says her solo sex scenes were the most challenging. https://t.co/3C1u0Ca65I pic.twitter.com/J4zUMNAC8f — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) April 15, 2019