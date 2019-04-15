Mon, 15 April 2019 at 6:00 am
Jonah Hill & Girlfriend Gianna Santos Hold Hands in Beverly Hills
Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos stroll hand and hand as they enjoy the sunny weather on Sunday afternoon (April 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 35-year-old Maniac actor went bright in an orange hoodie and blue trackpants while his girlfriend sported a black tank top and emerald-green sweatpants for their afternoon outing.
Earlier this week, Jonah met up for coffee with a friend in New York City.
