Top Stories
Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Where Was Justin Timberlake During NSYNC's Coachella Appearance?

Where Was Justin Timberlake During NSYNC's Coachella Appearance?

'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

Wow! Did You Know Bruce Willis Has This Talent?

Wow! Did You Know Bruce Willis Has This Talent?

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 6:00 am

Jonah Hill & Girlfriend Gianna Santos Hold Hands in Beverly Hills

Jonah Hill & Girlfriend Gianna Santos Hold Hands in Beverly Hills

Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos stroll hand and hand as they enjoy the sunny weather on Sunday afternoon (April 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old Maniac actor went bright in an orange hoodie and blue trackpants while his girlfriend sported a black tank top and emerald-green sweatpants for their afternoon outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonah Hill

Earlier this week, Jonah met up for coffee with a friend in New York City.

Check out the latest photos of the couple in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
jonah hill gianna santos afternoon stroll 01
jonah hill gianna santos afternoon stroll 02
jonah hill gianna santos afternoon stroll 03
jonah hill gianna santos afternoon stroll 04

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Gianna Santos, Jonah Hill

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have their eye on a new vacation house - TMZ
  • Looks like Eva Gutowski has a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenni "JWoww" Farley has a new man in her life! - TooFab
  • Madonna is teasing her upcoming project - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Why wasn't Camila Cabello at Coachella? - Just Jared Jr