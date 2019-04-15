Mon, 15 April 2019 at 9:24 pm
Julianne Moore Premieres 'Gloria Bell' in Paris!
Julianne Moore is bringing Gloria Bell to Paris!
The 58-old actress hit the red carpet at the film’s premiere on Monday (April 15) at the Gaumont Capucines cinema in Paris, France.
Julianne looked stunning in a puffy white dress paired with paired with diamond earrings and black boots.
The new film follows a free-spirited woman in her 50s who seeks out love at L.A. dance clubs.
Gloria Bell is now in theaters.
Photos: INSTARimages.com
