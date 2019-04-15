Julianne Moore Premieres 'Gloria Bell' in Paris!

Julianne Moore is bringing Gloria Bell to Paris!

The 58-old actress hit the red carpet at the film’s premiere on Monday (April 15) at the Gaumont Capucines cinema in Paris, France.

Julianne looked stunning in a puffy white dress paired with paired with diamond earrings and black boots.

The new film follows a free-spirited woman in her 50s who seeks out love at L.A. dance clubs.

Gloria Bell is now in theaters.