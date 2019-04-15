Top Stories
Mon, 15 April 2019 at 8:39 pm

Kane Brown & Wife Katelyn Announce They're Expecting First Their Child!

Kane Brown & Wife Katelyn Announce They're Expecting First Their Child!

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn are expecting their first child!

The 25-year-old country star took to his Instagram to share the happy news, along with a photo of an ultrasound.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kane Brown

“It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Kane excitedly captioned the photo.

Katelyn also took to Instagram to share a video from her first ultrasound.

“the coolest day of my life by far. I barely could stop laughing / crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited. @kanebrown_music I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel , & love with💕,” Katelyn wrote.

Kane and Katelyn have been married since November of last year.

Congratulations to Kane and Katelyn!
