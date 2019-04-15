Kanye West Lets Daughter North Take the Mic at Sunday Service

Kanye West rocked a bold look while leaving lunch!

The year-old entertainer was spotted leaving Lovi’s Delicatessen on Monday afternoon (April 15) in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

Kanye paired his usual sweatshirt and track pants with a bright red tie dye jacket.

Over the weekend, Kanye hosted one of his Sunday services, where he let daughter North and his niece Penelope take the mic with some of their friends.

While in front of the crowd, North chanted “Poopy-di scoop,” a lyric in Kanye‘s song, “Lift Yourself.”

Check out the adorable footage of the girls below…