Katy Perry Slays the Stage with Zedd at Coachella 2019!
Katy Perry makes a surprise appearance on stage at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Sunday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.
The 34-year-old singer and American Idol judge hit the stage during Zedd‘s set at the music festival.
For her appearance, Katy rocked a red, tie-dyed jumpsuit and a diamond, net cover up as the two performed their collab “365″ on stage.
A few days earlier, Katy and fiance Orlando Bloom were spotted packed on the PDA as they checked out Childish Gambino‘s set.
