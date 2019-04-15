Top Stories
Mon, 15 April 2019 at 1:20 am

Katy Perry Slays the Stage with Zedd at Coachella 2019!

Katy Perry makes a surprise appearance on stage at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Sunday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The 34-year-old singer and American Idol judge hit the stage during Zedd‘s set at the music festival.

For her appearance, Katy rocked a red, tie-dyed jumpsuit and a diamond, net cover up as the two performed their collab “365″ on stage.

A few days earlier, Katy and fiance Orlando Bloom were spotted packed on the PDA as they checked out Childish Gambino‘s set.

