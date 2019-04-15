Kendall Jenner Hangs with Joan Smalls at the Revolve Festival

Kendall Jenner poses for a photo with her friend Joan Smalls while hanging out at the second day of the #REVOLVEfestival on Sunday (April 14) in La Quinta, Calif.

The models both stopped by the event while in town for the 2019 Coachella Music Festival. Kendall was seen hanging out with her friend Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin while checking out the music scene.

Revolve’s second annual festival featured a performance from Offset and Cardi B that afternoon.

FYI: Kendall is wearing a House of Harlow 1960 dress.