Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Where Was Justin Timberlake During NSYNC's Coachella Appearance?

'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

Wow! Did You Know Bruce Willis Has This Talent?

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 3:36 am

Khalid Brings Out Famous Friends for Coachella 2019 Set!

Khalid was joined by tons of friends during his Coachella set!

The 21-year-old entertainer hit the stage to perform his collaborations with Billie Eilish, Marshmello, Halsey, and Normani during his set at the music festival on Sunday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

Halsey and Benny Blanco came out and performed “Eastside” with Khalid. Marshmello also joined him on stage for their song “Silence.”

Normani then came out and performed “Love Lies” with him before Billie and Khalid performed their song “lovely” together.

Photos: Just Jared, Getty
