Top Stories
Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 2:45 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Covers Face with a Bandana at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio Covers Face with a Bandana at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio tries to stay incognito with a bandana covering his face while stepping out for day three of the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Sunday (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The 44-year-old actor was joined by his girlfriend Camila Morrone, some friends, and a security team for the final day of the festival’s first weekend.

Leo is a frequent attendee at Coachella though he almost will never take official photos at the many events he attends.

There are only a few months remaining until Leo‘s new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters.
Just Jared on Facebook
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone at coachella 01
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone at coachella 02
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone at coachella 03
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone at coachella 04
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone at coachella 05
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone at coachella 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: 2019 Coachella Music Festival, Camila Morrone, Coachella, Leonardo DiCaprio

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have their eye on a new vacation house - TMZ
  • Looks like Eva Gutowski has a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenni "JWoww" Farley has a new man in her life! - TooFab
  • Madonna is teasing her upcoming project - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Why wasn't Camila Cabello at Coachella? - Just Jared Jr
 
Newer Comments  
  • Helen

    He looks like an idiot!

  • bluebell

    yup!, now tell me BA is not better than this LOL

  • Surfgirl
  • LALA

    LOL. In his defense, some do wear that here and I believe at The Burning Man because both are in the dessert.

  • saywhat

    Hmm sure! He does look like a clown

  • Helen

    And the point for Leo wearing this is purely to hide! Dumb, he just attracts attention instead which obviously defeats the object 🙄

  • Alysso

    I bet DiCaprio said to her : “Turn around to let paps make pic of your face!!!”

  • disqus_rbXioNurFu

    Not to mention are any of his friends wearing one? NO! so this is Leo just being a dumbass again! smh

  • Helen

    Yep! Like the press don’t know whose in his friend group! 🙄

  • disqus_rbXioNurFu

    So the girl next to Leo who I assume is Vinny’s gf, is she like his lookout or something bc that seems to be what she’s doing! Does everyone who starts hanging with the Wolves have to take some kind of training to become Leo’s lookout for paps and/or random people with cameras trying to take his pic??? smh

  • Ashley taylor

    I will say it again. Leo loves the attention!!!

  • Helen

    Say it again! 😀🤭

  • Ashley taylor

    Lol.

  • Ashley taylor

    Leo loves the attention!!!😂😂😂😂

  • disqus_rbXioNurFu

    Geez! I can’t even say I’m a fan of his anymore. I am just extremely entertained and annoyed (all at once or seprately) by his personal life because it’s such a f-cking train wreck! smh

  • Alysso

    I imagine 60 years old DiCaprio run around naked and call the paps. He is desperate lol

  • Ashley taylor

    Lucila finally called JJ. 😂😂😂😂
    🗣 IT’S CAMILA!!!!

  • Helen

    No surely not what makes you think and say that 😀😉😘

  • Helen

    Where? All I see is a “mystery girl”!! Lmfao

  • Ashley taylor

    Hahahahha

  • Ashley taylor

    😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • bluebell

    It IS a train-wreck and he knows, believe it or not he’s actually trying to make adjustments and positive strides by sticking with this girl that he’s obviously not proud of or crazy about. You can tell that he and the wolves are actively trying to build meaningful relationships before old age really hits them. Lolol. We’ll see how that works out.. ☕

  • Alysso

    And they all now wearing black all of sudden 🙄

  • disqus_rbXioNurFu

    ugh….

  • Sarah

    It’s difficult to create something meaningful if it’s not there… Its like Leo said it himself when the time is right, that’ll be it. Until then nothing will happen. And if he dosent find the one and dies alone then that was his fate all along. All of this is a waste of time but if he’s happy then whatever

  • Helen

    Great description, I think that’s how most of us here feel about him right now 👍

  • bluebell

    Part of it must be Ego, I bet he’s thinking ‘I was the most eligible, best looking bachelor in Hollywood from the 90s to 2000s’ how can’t I find the one?’ maybe you should widen you search criteria Leo??? lol

  • LALA

    Thanks for sounding positive. I think he’s sticking it out as long as he can or the contract. It has to be evident to his friends and family that he is just don’t look happy and really looks not to be seen with her.

  • asleo

    we have to start to think that Camila is the real adult, and leo only a child!!1

  • Alysso

    Exactly. This is so wierd his friends or family don’t do anything seeing he looks like this.

  • Alysso

    I don’t think it’s okay to call 44 years old man , a child…nope
    I mean we all have the inner child but it shouldn’t be the main inner personality

  • bluebell

    They’re letting him make his own mistakes and I respect that, let him stay with her for 10 years, body language does not lie!, this is another waste of time for him, hope he eventually finds what he’s truly looking for.

  • disqus_rbXioNurFu

    Good then I’m not alone! lol

  • Pennywise

    At least Camo made sure to turn around and face the camera so she’s not a mystery woman this time😆

  • asleo

    how you describe a 44 years old man acting like a child with his 21 years old girl????

  • Alysso

    A 44 years old man with mental issues

  • Alysso

    Toni would’ve be a better option to spend the hell lot of time without love – more respectable, earns money, German, Irmelin and Dave love her, tolerate everything, a doormat.

  • Phil the Donahue

    way to support republicans.

  • Kri

    Y’all don’t get it, or refuse to see the signs more like. Leonardo DiCaprio is a closeted homosexual. He was outed on at least 3 occasions. Not by anonymous ‘insiders’, but by people with names, faces, IMDB pages. Those ‘relationships’ are for show. Leo is a bit smarter than your average closet case, though, that’s why he doesn’t post lovey-dovey messages on social media or obvious shit like that. Instead of going down the ‘devoted husband and doting father’ route, he acts like a shallow heterosexual douchebro who doesn’t want to commit or even acknowledge his girlfriends. It’s ACTING. He PRETENDS to be hiding. Why? Because it makes the whole thing MORE believable. People assume that a closeted actor would do the opposite – flaunt his ‘girlfriends’ all over the place. As I said, Leo is smart. Few people believe that a guy would go to such lengths and make himself look that pathetic just to stay in the closet. He’s now pushing it too far, though, and he’s also getting a bit long in the tooth for the womanizer thing to be sexy. It’s time for a new strategy.

  • Alysso

    What kind of strategy?

  • Helen

    So give us the people’s names who outed him. I only know of one

  • Still Together

    Always.

  • Kri

    You should read some of Leo’s early interviews (pre Titanic). He’d always talk about how much he enjoyed being famous. He was a lot more open and honest back then. There’s also still old paparazzi footage of him on the internet. He’d talk to the paps, joke around with them, even put on a little show for the cameras with karate kicks etc. Now I believe that the hype after Titanic might have been overwhelming even for him. But that was over 20 years ago. And although we all change and evolve, there are certain personality traits that are pretty stable. Your interests, priorities, political views etc. might change with age, but usually you don’t go from extrovert to introvert, or from loving attention to loathing it.

  • Kri

    Craig Chester, Stephen Trask, Mike Walker

  • Helen

    I know all this already, so do most of us, so give us some names of people who have outed him then. If you know for sure

  • Kri

    I don’t know…maybe ‘date’ someone a little more age-appropriate, with a little more substance?

  • Alysso

    Lukas is age-appropriate and has the creative substance lol

  • Sunflower

    He’s really taken this “bank robber” persona to another level. 🤦🏻‍♀️

    Stick ‘em up is all that come to mind when I see this photo.

  • Kri

    I’d love it if he came out. But it would be difficult after so many years and fake relationships.

  • Helen

    Oh yeah I heard the stories the 3 of them told. I’d forgotten them. Maybe he was young and unsure of himself. I really don’t think he could keep up the bearding with young girls for nearly 30 years if he was 100% gay.

 
Newer Comments  