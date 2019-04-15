Leonardo DiCaprio Covers Face with a Bandana at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio tries to stay incognito with a bandana covering his face while stepping out for day three of the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Sunday (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The 44-year-old actor was joined by his girlfriend Camila Morrone, some friends, and a security team for the final day of the festival’s first weekend.

Leo is a frequent attendee at Coachella though he almost will never take official photos at the many events he attends.

There are only a few months remaining until Leo‘s new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters.